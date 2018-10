LPGA Tour Schedule

By The Associated Press

Jan. 25-28 — Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic (Brittany Lincicome)

Feb 15-18 — ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open (Jin Young Ko)

Feb. 21-24 — Honda LPGA Thailand (Jessica Korda)

March 1-4 — HSBC Women’s Championship (Michelle Wie)

March 15-18 — Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Inbee Park)

March 22-25 — Kia Classic (Eun-Hee Ji)

March 29-April 1 — ANA Inspiration (Pernilla Lindberg)

April 11-14 — LOTTE Championship (Brooke Henderson)

April 19-22 — HUGEL-JTBC Championship (Moriya Jutanugarn)

April 26-29 — Mediheal Championship (Lydia Ko)

May 3-6 — Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic (Sung Hyun Park)

May 17-20 — Kingsmill Championship (Ariya Jutanugarn)

May 24-27 — LPGA Volvik Championship (Minjee Lee)

May 31-June 3 — U.S. Women’s Open (Ariya Jutanugarn)

June 8-10 — ShopRite LPGA Classic (Annie Park)

June 14-17 — Meijer LPGA Classic (So Yeon Ryu)

June 22-24 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (Nasa Hataoka)

June 28-July 1 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (Sung Hyun Park)

July 5-8 — Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic (Sei Young Kim)

July 12-15 — Marathon Classic (Thidapa Suwannapura)

July 26-29 — Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open (Ariya Jutanugarn)

Aug. 2-5 — Ricoh Women’s British Open (Georgia Hall)

Aug. 16-19 — Indy Women in Tech Championship (Sung Hyun Park)

Aug. 23-26 — CP Women’s Open (Brooke Henderson)

Aug. 30-Sept. 2 — Cambia Portland (Ore.) Classic (Marina Alex)

Sept. 13-16 — The Evian Championship, Evian Resort, Evian-les-Bains, France

Sept. 27-30 — Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, TPC Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Oct. 4-7 — UL International Crown, Jack Nicklaus GC Korea, Incheon

Oct. 11-14 — LPGA KEB-Hana Bank Championship, Incheon, South Korea.

Oct. 18-21 — Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai

Oct. 25-28 — Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, Miramar G&CC, New Taipai City

Nov. 2-4 — TOTO Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan

Nov. 7-10 — Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China

Nov. 15-18 — CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

