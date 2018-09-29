Listen Live Sports

Madrid and Atletico draw in derby, Barcelona stays ahead

September 29, 2018 5:10 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played to a scoreless draw in the first Spanish league derby of the season on Saturday, allowing Barcelona to retain its lead despite a third consecutive setback.

Barcelona was held by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1 at Camp Nou Stadium after resting Lionel Messi for most of the match, but it was enough to stay at the top.

Real Madrid could have been on top for the first time with a win against its city rival at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but the derby ended with goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Courtois Thibaut getting the better of the attackers in the few times the teams got near the goal.

The loudest celebration by Real Madrid fans came when Brazilian teenage sensation Vinicius Junior made his first-team debut, but he entered in the final minutes and didn’t do much.

The result left Real Madrid and Barcelona tied on points, one more than Sevilla, and two more than Atletico, which could have become the leader had it won at the Bernabeu.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico extended its unbeaten streak in league matches at the Bernabeu to six.

Sevilla moved up after defeating Eibar 3-1 in a match marked by the collapse of a railing that left a few fans injured as they fell onto the pitch while celebrating a goal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

