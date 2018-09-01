Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

September 1, 2018 10:28 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 7 4 55 50 29
Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30
New York City FC 14 7 6 48 50 36
Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34
Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41
Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45
New England 7 10 9 30 39 42
D.C. United 7 11 6 27 39 42
Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52
Orlando City 7 16 3 24 40 61
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42
Sporting Kansas City 13 7 6 45 48 33
Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27
Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44
Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36
LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48
Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 4 14 8 20 40 50

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 29

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 2, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3

Saturday, September 1

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Montreal 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Portland 1, New England 1, tie

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 4, Houston 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Toronto FC 2

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 5

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

