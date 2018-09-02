Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York 17 7 4 55 50 29 Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33 New York City FC 14 7 6 48 50 36 Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34 Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41 Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45 D.C. United 8 11 6 30 42 43 New England 7 10 9 30 39 42 Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52 Orlando City 7 16 3 24 40 61 Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37 Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42 Sporting Kansas City 13 7 6 45 48 33 Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46 Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27 Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36 Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52 LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54 Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52 Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42 Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48 San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 29

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 2, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3

Saturday, September 1

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Montreal 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Portland 1, New England 1, tie

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 4, Houston 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Toronto FC 2

Real Salt Lake 6, LA Galaxy 2

Vancouver 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, September 2

D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Wednesday, September 5

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

