Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

September 15, 2018 6:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33
New York 17 7 4 55 50 29
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34
Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41
Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45
D.C. United 9 11 7 34 45 45
New England 8 10 9 33 40 42
Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52
Orlando City 7 17 3 24 40 62
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37
Sporting Kansas City 14 7 6 48 49 33
Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42
Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46
Portland 12 7 8 44 40 36
Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27
Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52
LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54
Minnesota United 9 16 2 29 39 54
Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42
Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53
San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 12

D.C. United 2, Minnesota United 1

Saturday, September 15

Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 16

New York at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 19

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 22

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech