The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Soccer

September 21, 2018 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 18 5 6 60 63 36
New York 17 7 5 56 53 32
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 9 8 44 37 37
Philadelphia 13 12 4 43 41 45
Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 10 34 41 43
Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55
Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52
Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34
FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43
Portland 13 8 8 47 44 42
Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47
Seattle 13 10 5 44 37 29
Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54
LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59
Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43
Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55
Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53
San Jose 4 17 8 20 45 61

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 19

Portland 3, Columbus 2

Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 3

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Saturday, September 22

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 26

Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 29

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Atlanta United FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

