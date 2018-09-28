Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

September 28, 2018 10:06 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 19 5 6 63 65 36
New York 18 7 5 59 55 32
New York City FC 15 8 8 53 54 39
Columbus 13 9 8 47 39 38
Philadelphia 14 12 4 46 43 45
Montreal 12 14 4 40 42 47
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 11 35 43 45
Toronto FC 8 15 6 30 50 57
Chicago 7 16 7 28 43 56
Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 15 6 8 53 49 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 6 51 54 36
Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43
Portland 13 9 8 47 46 45
Real Salt Lake 13 11 6 45 49 49
Seattle 13 11 5 44 37 32
LA Galaxy 11 11 8 41 57 59
Vancouver 11 11 7 40 47 56
Minnesota United 10 16 3 33 43 57
Houston 8 13 8 32 47 43
Colorado 6 17 6 24 32 55
San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 26

New York City FC 2, Chicago 0

Saturday, September 29

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Atlanta United FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 6

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

New England at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Minnesota United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

New York at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry