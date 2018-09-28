Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 19 5 6 63 65 36 New York 18 7 5 59 55 32 New York City FC 15 8 8 53 54 39 Columbus 13 9 8 47 39 38 Philadelphia 14 12 4 46 43 45 Montreal 12 14 4 40 42 47 D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48 New England 8 10 11 35 43 45 Toronto FC 8 15 6 30 50 57 Chicago 7 16 7 28 43 56 Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 15 6 8 53 49 38 Sporting Kansas City 15 8 6 51 54 36 Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43 Portland 13 9 8 47 46 45 Real Salt Lake 13 11 6 45 49 49 Seattle 13 11 5 44 37 32 LA Galaxy 11 11 8 41 57 59 Vancouver 11 11 7 40 47 56 Minnesota United 10 16 3 33 43 57 Houston 8 13 8 32 47 43 Colorado 6 17 6 24 32 55 San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 26

New York City FC 2, Chicago 0

Saturday, September 29

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Atlanta United FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 6

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

New England at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Minnesota United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

New York at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

