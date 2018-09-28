Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|19
|5
|6
|63
|65
|36
|New York
|18
|7
|5
|59
|55
|32
|New York City FC
|15
|8
|8
|53
|54
|39
|Columbus
|13
|9
|8
|47
|39
|38
|Philadelphia
|14
|12
|4
|46
|43
|45
|Montreal
|12
|14
|4
|40
|42
|47
|D.C. United
|9
|11
|8
|35
|48
|48
|New England
|8
|10
|11
|35
|43
|45
|Toronto FC
|8
|15
|6
|30
|50
|57
|Chicago
|7
|16
|7
|28
|43
|56
|Orlando City
|7
|18
|4
|25
|40
|66
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|15
|6
|8
|53
|49
|38
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|8
|6
|51
|54
|36
|Los Angeles FC
|14
|7
|8
|50
|57
|43
|Portland
|13
|9
|8
|47
|46
|45
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|11
|6
|45
|49
|49
|Seattle
|13
|11
|5
|44
|37
|32
|LA Galaxy
|11
|11
|8
|41
|57
|59
|Vancouver
|11
|11
|7
|40
|47
|56
|Minnesota United
|10
|16
|3
|33
|43
|57
|Houston
|8
|13
|8
|32
|47
|43
|Colorado
|6
|17
|6
|24
|32
|55
|San Jose
|4
|18
|8
|20
|45
|63
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 2, Chicago 0
Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at New York, 1 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.
New England at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Minnesota United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
New York at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.
