Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video

September 14, 2018 9:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with kicking a cat like a ball on a Kansas City high school football field in an act of apparent cruelty that was captured on video and posted to Snapchat.

Johnathan Taylor, of Kansas City, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor animal abuse. Court records say the principal of Center High School told an animal control officer about the video and said she believed the person seen kicking the cat was Taylor, a former student. A cat was found dead at the school.

Police say the person who recorded the May 22 video also identified Taylor as the man kicking the cat in the video. A voice can be heard on the recording yelling “field goal!”

In a police interview, Taylor denied any involvement.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech