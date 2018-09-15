Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man City led out by 102-year-old mascot for EPL match

September 15, 2018 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City went with an extremely experienced lineup — with its mascots — for its English Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

The roles, which are usually reserved for children, were filled by two of the club’s oldest supporters.

The Premier League champion was led onto the pitch at Etihad Stadium by 102-year-old Vera Cohen and her sister, 97-year-old Olga Halon.

City manager Pep Guardiola embraced the sisters in his dugout before the match.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A Manchester City season ticket-holder for 85 years, Cohen still attends every home game with her sister.

Cohen is not the oldest mascot English football has seen. Last season, second-tier Preston had 105-year-old Bernard Jones lead them out for a second-tier fixture.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech