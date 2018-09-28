Listen Live Sports

Man shot outside Dallas-area high school football game

September 28, 2018 7:31 pm
 
CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during a junior varsity football game at a Dallas-area high school.

Police Chief Derick Miller says no students were involved in the shooting Thursday night in the stadium parking lot during the third quarter of the game at Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas. Hebron was hosting Irving Nimitz.

The Carrollton Police Department said on Facebook that witnesses reported that two men were fighting in the stands on the home side of the field and then went to the parking lot where the shooting happened.

Miller said a 47-year-old suspect was arrested, but authorities later determined the man was acting in self-defense when he fired and was released.

Authorities have not identified the men involved.

