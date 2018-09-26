Maple Leafs-Canadiens Sums

Toronto 1 1 3—5 Montreal 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 1 (Gallagher, Lehkonen), 4:00 (pp). 2, Toronto, Kadri 1 (Marner, Matthews), 18:11 (pp). Penalties_Johnsson, TOR, (tripping), 2:55; Byron, MTL, (tripping), 16:51; Tatar, MTL, (high sticking), 19:17.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Gardiner, Marner), 1:14 (pp). 4, Montreal, Gallagher 1 (Kotkaniemi, Mete), 6:59. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (high sticking), 4:00; Kadri, TOR, (interference), 4:00; Rielly, TOR, (interference), 5:16; Tatar, MTL, (delay of game), 5:28; Schlemko, MTL, (cross checking), 11:05; Leivo, TOR, (slashing), 19:55.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Marner 1, 0:16 (sh). 6, Toronto, Kapanen 1 (Lindholm), 0:36 (sh). 7, Montreal, Schlemko 1 (Mete, Agostino), 1:16 (pp). 8, Toronto, Marleau 1 (Marner), 14:08. Penalties_Johnsson, TOR, (interference), 6:57; Montreal bench, served by Scherbak (too many men on the ice), 10:02; Gallagher, MTL, (interference), 18:30.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-7-11_26. Montreal 14-14-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 6; Montreal 2 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 1-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Montreal, Price 0-1-0 (26-21).

A_20,486 (21,288). T_2:29.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Jesse Marquis.

