Maple Leafs-Red Wings Sum

Toronto 0 1 0—1 Detroit 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Detroit, Saarijarvi 1 (Smith, Svechnikov), 4:39 (pp). 2, Detroit, Turgeon 1 (Ehn), 11:12 (sh).

Second Period_3, Toronto, Grundstrom 1 (LoVerde, Brooks), 1:44. 4, Detroit, Puempel 1 (Hicketts, Smith), 8:55. 5, Detroit, Frk 1 (Jokinen, Hronek), 12:42 (pp).

Third Period_6, Detroit, Sulak 1 (Puempel), 10:37 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-9-8_26. Detroit 12-13-12_37.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 7; Detroit 3 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, McElhinney 0-1-0 (37 shots-32 saves). Detroit, Bernier 1-0-0 (26-25).

A_18,753 (20,000). Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.

