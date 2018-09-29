Maple Leafs-Red Wings Sums

Toronto 0 1 0—1 Detroit 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Detroit, Saarijarvi 1 (Smith, Svechnikov), 4:39 (pp). 2, Detroit, Turgeon 1 (Ehn), 11:12 (sh). Penalties_Clune, TOR, (interference), 3:13; Glendening, DET, (hooking), 6:53; McIlrath, DET, (holding), 10:44.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Grundstrom 1 (LoVerde, Brooks), 1:44. 4, Detroit, Puempel 1 (Hicketts, Smith), 8:55. 5, Detroit, Frk 1 (Jokinen, Hronek), 12:42 (pp). Penalties_McIlrath, DET, (interference), 6:05; Sulak, DET, (roughing), 9:09; Grundstrom, TOR, (hooking), 12:26; Sulak, DET, (interference), 14:25.

Third Period_6, Detroit, Sulak 1 (Puempel), 10:37 (pp). Penalties_Sulak, DET, (holding), 8:27; Jooris, TOR, (roughing), 8:38; McIlrath, DET, (roughing), 8:38; Moore, TOR, (hooking), 8:45; Clark, TOR, Major (fighting), 10:39; Witkowski, DET, Major (fighting), 10:39.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-9-8_26. Detroit 12-13-12_37.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 7; Detroit 3 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, McElhinney 0-1-0 (37 shots-32 saves). Detroit, Bernier 1-0-0 (26-25).

A_18,753 (20,000). Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.

