Maple Leafs-Sabres Sum

Toronto 0 2 1—3 Buffalo 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 1 (Reinhart, Eichel), 4:17 (pp).

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Marleau, Ennis), 2:42. 3, Toronto, Bracco 1 (Holl, Brooks), 5:37. 4, Buffalo, Skinner 1 (Reinhart, Eichel), 19:47.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Rosen 1 (Moore, Brooks), 10:32 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-12-7_31. Buffalo 9-12-14_35.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 0-0-0 (21 shots-19 saves), Pickard 1-0-0 (14-14). Buffalo, Hutton 0-1-0 (31-28).

A_17,624 (19,070). T_2:25.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

