Maple Leafs-Sabres Sums

Toronto 0 2 1—3 Buffalo 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo (Reinhart, Eichel), 4:17 (pp). Penalties_Cracknell, TOR, (delay of game), 4:08; Johnsson, TOR, (cross checking), 9:25; Clark, TOR, (roughing), 15:44.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews (Ennis, Marleau), 2:42. 3, Toronto, Bracco (Brooks, Holl), 5:37. 4, Buffalo, Skinner (Reinhart, Eichel), 19:47. Penalties_Clark, TOR, Major (fighting), 1:45; Randell, BUF, Major (fighting), 1:45; Zaitsev, TOR, (holding), 7:27; Ristolainen, BUF, (interference), 17:25.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Rosen (Brooks, Moore), 10:32 (pp). Penalties_Nielsen, TOR, Major (fighting), 4:03; Thompson, BUF, Major (fighting), 4:03; Okposo, BUF, (delay of game), 9:20.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-12-7_31. Buffalo 9-12-14_35.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 0-0-0 (21 shots-19 saves), Pickard 0-0-0 (14-14). Buffalo, Hutton 0-0-0 (31-28).

A_17,624 (19,070). T_2:25.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

