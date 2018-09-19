Maple Leafs-Senators Sum

|Toronto
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews (Zaitsev, Marleau), 4:15.
Third Period_2, Toronto, Bracco, 9:31. 3, Ottawa, Chlapik (Lajoie, Jaros), 13:25. 4, Toronto, Ennis, 16:58. 5, Toronto, Ennis (Marleau), 19:39.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-14-8_28. Ottawa 7-12-6_25.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Pickard 0-0-0 (6 shots-5 saves), Andersen 0-0-0 (19-19). Ottawa, Anderson 0-0-0 (17-16), McKenna 0-0-0 (10-8).
A_11,375 (18,572). T_2:28.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.
