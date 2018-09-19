Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Senators Sum

September 19, 2018 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto 0 1 3—4
Ottawa 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews (Zaitsev, Marleau), 4:15.

Third Period_2, Toronto, Bracco, 9:31. 3, Ottawa, Chlapik (Lajoie, Jaros), 13:25. 4, Toronto, Ennis, 16:58. 5, Toronto, Ennis (Marleau), 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-14-8_28. Ottawa 7-12-6_25.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Pickard 0-0-0 (6 shots-5 saves), Andersen 0-0-0 (19-19). Ottawa, Anderson 0-0-0 (17-16), McKenna 0-0-0 (10-8).

A_11,375 (18,572). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.

