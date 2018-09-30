Mariners 4, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Profar 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .254 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Beltre dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .271 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Rua 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .194 a-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Tocci lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 b-Guzman ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 DeShields cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .213 c-Gallo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Totals 36 1 10 1 0 13

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .285 Segura ss 4 0 3 1 0 0 .304 Cano 2b-1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .303 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Span lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220 Vogelbach 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .201 Gordon cf-2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Totals 31 4 9 4 1 5

Texas 100 000 000—1 10 2 Seattle 000 010 30x—4 9 2

a-struck out for Rua in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Tocci in the 9th. c-singled for DeShields in the 9th.

E_Sampson (1), DeShields (7), Cano (2), Gordon (15). LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 6. 2B_Beltre (23), Seager (36). 3B_Gordon (8). RBIs_Beltre (65), Haniger (93), Segura (63), Cano (50), Gordon (36). SF_Haniger.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Profar 3, Beltre, Mazara); Seattle 2 (Segura, Cruz). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Seattle 4 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Odor. GIDP_Mazara, Kiner-Falefa, Cano, Heredia.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Rua), (Odor, Andrus, Rua); Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Vogelbach), (Cano, Segura, Vogelbach).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 0-3 6 2-3 7 3 2 0 4 74 4.30 Sadzeck 0 1 1 1 1 0 6 0.96 Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.48 Mann 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 6 7 1 1 0 9 91 3.76 Vincent, W, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.99 Colome, H, 30 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.04 Diaz, S, 57-61 1 1 0 0 0 3 27 1.96

Sadzeck pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 1-1, Claudio 2-1. HBP_Mann (Span), Diaz (Guzman). WP_Diaz.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:37. A_31,780 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.