Mariners 5, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .272 Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Mancini 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Jones rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .285 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .180 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Rickard lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Joseph c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Totals 38 2 8 0 0 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf-rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .279 Segura ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .314 Cano 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Cruz dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .267 Span lf 3 2 3 2 1 0 .277 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Heredia cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .217 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Totals 34 5 10 5 4 3

Baltimore 000 020 000—2 8 1 Seattle 001 020 20x—5 10 3

E_Beckham (19), Segura 2 (17), Gordon (14). LOB_Baltimore 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Mullins (7), Jones (32), Cano (15), Cruz (16), Gordon (17). HR_Haniger (24), off Cashner; Cruz (34), off Cashner; Span (11), off Cashner. RBIs_Haniger (85), Cruz (85), Span 2 (56), Heredia (15). SB_Villar (24), Span (8). S_Heredia.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Villar, Mancini 2, Davis, Nunez, Beckham, Rickard); Seattle 7 (Haniger, Segura, Cruz, Seager 2, Zunino 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 14; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Beckham, Segura.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 4-14 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 0 100 4.89 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.73 Wright Jr. 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 5.71 Gilmartin 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 3.09 Meisinger 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.00 Castro 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.07 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, W, 9-9 6 7 2 0 0 4 96 4.11 Armstrong, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Colome, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.45 Diaz, S, 53-57 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.87

Gilmartin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 1-0, Gilmartin 1-1, Meisinger 2-1. HBP_Leake (Mullins), Gilmartin (Seager). WP_Cashner.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.

T_3:04. A_15,017 (47,943).

