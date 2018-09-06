Mariners 5, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Totals
|38
|2
|8
|0
|0
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Cano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Span lf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|4
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000—2
|8
|1
|Seattle
|001
|020
|20x—5
|10
|3
E_Beckham (19), Segura 2 (17), Gordon (14). LOB_Baltimore 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Mullins (7), Jones (32), Cano (15), Cruz (16), Gordon (17). HR_Haniger (24), off Cashner; Cruz (34), off Cashner; Span (11), off Cashner. RBIs_Haniger (85), Cruz (85), Span 2 (56), Heredia (15). SB_Villar (24), Span (8). S_Heredia.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Villar, Mancini 2, Davis, Nunez, Beckham, Rickard); Seattle 7 (Haniger, Segura, Cruz, Seager 2, Zunino 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 14; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Beckham, Segura.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 4-14
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|0
|100
|4.89
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.73
|Wright Jr.
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5.71
|Gilmartin
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3.09
|Meisinger
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.00
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.07
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, W, 9-9
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|96
|4.11
|Armstrong, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Colome, H, 26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.45
|Diaz, S, 53-57
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.87
Gilmartin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 1-0, Gilmartin 1-1, Meisinger 2-1. HBP_Leake (Mullins), Gilmartin (Seager). WP_Cashner.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.
T_3:04. A_15,017 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.