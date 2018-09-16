Mariners 6, Angels 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.283
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Maybin lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|b-Gordon ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Negron 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.417
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Span ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.318
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Upton lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Fernandez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Arcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Briceno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Cowart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|1
|5
|Seattle
|000
|021
|030—6
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|300
|100
|001—5
|8
|0
a-popped out for Heredia in the 6th. b-lined out for Maybin in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 10, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Cano (16), Healy (14), Fletcher (17), Trout (24). HR_Negron (1), off Heaney; Haniger (25), off Heaney; Trout (34), off Ramirez; Ohtani (20), off Ramirez; Upton (28), off Ramirez; Upton (29), off Diaz. RBIs_Haniger (88), Cano 3 (39), Negron 2 (3), Trout 2 (70), Ohtani (55), Upton 2 (81). SB_Negron (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cruz 2, Zunino 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 2.
Runners moved up_Haniger. FIDP_Zunino. GIDP_Maybin, Arcia.
DP_Seattle 1 (Zunino, Segura, Healy); Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Cowart), (Cowart, Fletcher, Fernandez).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|4
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|60
|5.65
|Festa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.69
|Pazos, W, 4-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.82
|Colome, H, 27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.23
|Diaz, S, 55-59
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.05
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|78
|3.97
|Anderson, H, 21
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.35
|Buttrey, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.71
|Alvarez, L, 5-4, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|2.83
|Johnson, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|3.79
|Jerez, BS, 1-1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.55
|Tazawa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.36
Jerez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0, Jerez 3-3, Tazawa 1-0. WP_Heaney, Alvarez.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:06. A_42,292 (45,050).
