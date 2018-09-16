Mariners 6, Angels 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .280 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .308 Cano 2b 3 0 1 3 2 1 .283 Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .265 Healy 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .247 Zunino c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .196 Maybin lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 b-Gordon ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Negron 3b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .417 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 a-Span ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Totals 38 6 12 6 5 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Trout cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .318 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .293 Upton lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .263 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Fernandez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Arcia c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Briceno c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .127 Totals 33 5 8 5 1 5

Seattle 000 021 030—6 12 0 Los Angeles 300 100 001—5 8 0

a-popped out for Heredia in the 6th. b-lined out for Maybin in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 10, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Cano (16), Healy (14), Fletcher (17), Trout (24). HR_Negron (1), off Heaney; Haniger (25), off Heaney; Trout (34), off Ramirez; Ohtani (20), off Ramirez; Upton (28), off Ramirez; Upton (29), off Diaz. RBIs_Haniger (88), Cano 3 (39), Negron 2 (3), Trout 2 (70), Ohtani (55), Upton 2 (81). SB_Negron (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cruz 2, Zunino 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Haniger. FIDP_Zunino. GIDP_Maybin, Arcia.

DP_Seattle 1 (Zunino, Segura, Healy); Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Cowart), (Cowart, Fletcher, Fernandez).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez 4 4 4 4 1 2 60 5.65 Festa 2 2 0 0 0 1 25 1.69 Pazos, W, 4-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.82 Colome, H, 27 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.23 Diaz, S, 55-59 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.05 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 5 8 2 2 1 4 78 3.97 Anderson, H, 21 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 3.35 Buttrey, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 0.71 Alvarez, L, 5-4, H, 13 1-3 0 2 2 1 1 13 2.83 Johnson, H, 8 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 9 3.79 Jerez, BS, 1-1 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 6.55 Tazawa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.36

Jerez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0, Jerez 3-3, Tazawa 1-0. WP_Heaney, Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:06. A_42,292 (45,050).

