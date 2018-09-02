Listen Live Sports

Mariners 8, Athletics 7

September 2, 2018 12:52 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Segura ss 4 0 3 2 0 0 .321
Cano 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .282
Cruz dh 4 1 0 1 1 1 .263
Span lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .274
Healy 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Seager 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Zunino c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .192
Gamel rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .288
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Totals 39 8 12 6 2 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 1 2 1 1 .261
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .279
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .274
1-Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Davis dh 5 1 1 1 0 3 .248
Piscotty rf 5 2 1 0 0 3 .259
Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254
c-Olson ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Laureano cf 2 2 1 0 1 1 .323
Canha 1b-lf 2 2 1 3 1 0 .246
Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .242
a-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
b-Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
d-Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Taylor c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 6 6 6 18
Seattle 023 120 000—8 12 1
Oakland 010 020 040—7 6 2

a-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Joyce in the 6th. c-struck out for Pinder in the 8th. d-struck out for Phegley in the 8th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 9th.

E_Span (3), Lowrie (3), Laureano (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Haniger (30), Zunino (12), Gamel (13), Semien (31), Pinder (10). HR_Canha (15), off Paxton; Davis (40), off Colome. RBIs_Segura 2 (60), Cruz (83), Healy (66), Gamel 2 (16), Semien 2 (51), Davis (105), Canha 3 (45). SB_Gamel (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cano, Cruz, Gamel); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Davis, Lucroy, Phegley). RISP_Seattle 6 for 15; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cano 2, Canha.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 11-5 5 2 3 3 4 10 98 3.74
Bradford 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.19
Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.26
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.08
Colome 2-3 3 4 3 1 2 22 3.57
Diaz, S, 51-55 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 31 1.93
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendriks, L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 30 7.82
Coulombe 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.56
Pagan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.98
Mengden 2 5 4 3 1 1 54 4.47
Gearrin 1 3 2 2 0 1 26 3.78
Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.11
Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.97
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.93
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.77

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-0, Diaz 3-3, Coulombe 2-2, Pagan 1-0. HBP_Mengden (Segura), Gearrin (Haniger), Bradford 2 (Laureano,Canha). WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:33. A_28,760 (46,765).

