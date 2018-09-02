Mariners 8, Athletics 7

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Span lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Healy 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|6
|2
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.261
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.279
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|1-Barreto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.248
|Piscotty rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|c-Olson ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Laureano cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Canha 1b-lf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.246
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|a-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|b-Phegley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|d-Fowler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Taylor c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|7
|6
|6
|6
|18
|Seattle
|023
|120
|000—8
|12
|1
|Oakland
|010
|020
|040—7
|6
|2
a-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Joyce in the 6th. c-struck out for Pinder in the 8th. d-struck out for Phegley in the 8th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 9th.
E_Span (3), Lowrie (3), Laureano (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Haniger (30), Zunino (12), Gamel (13), Semien (31), Pinder (10). HR_Canha (15), off Paxton; Davis (40), off Colome. RBIs_Segura 2 (60), Cruz (83), Healy (66), Gamel 2 (16), Semien 2 (51), Davis (105), Canha 3 (45). SB_Gamel (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cano, Cruz, Gamel); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Davis, Lucroy, Phegley). RISP_Seattle 6 for 15; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cano 2, Canha.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 11-5
|5
|2
|3
|3
|4
|10
|98
|3.74
|Bradford
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.19
|Duke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.26
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.08
|Colome
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|22
|3.57
|Diaz, S, 51-55
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|1.93
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|7.82
|Coulombe
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.56
|Pagan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.98
|Mengden
|2
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|54
|4.47
|Gearrin
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|3.78
|Hatcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.11
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.97
|Wendelken
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.93
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.77
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.
Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-0, Diaz 3-3, Coulombe 2-2, Pagan 1-0. HBP_Mengden (Segura), Gearrin (Haniger), Bradford 2 (Laureano,Canha). WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:33. A_28,760 (46,765).
