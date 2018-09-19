Mariners 9, Astros 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Gamel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Romine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Cano 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.290
|Negron 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|c-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Beckham 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.193
|Heredia lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|8
|2
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Tucker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Davis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|White dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Reddick lf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Kemp ph-lf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Seattle
|300
|021
|210—9
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
a-flied out for Maldonado in the 5th. b-struck out for Marisnick in the 5th. c-flied out for Cruz in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Segura (29), Cano 2 (20). HR_Seager (22), off Peacock; Haniger (26), off Deetz; Heredia (5), off Perez. RBIs_Haniger (90), Cano 3 (42), Cruz (90), Seager 2 (76), Heredia (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Seager, Heredia); Houston 2 (White, Gattis). RISP_Seattle 3 for 9; Houston 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Altuve, Marisnick.
DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Healy), (Segura, Cano, Healy).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.42
|Lawrence, W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|34
|7.08
|Warren
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.12
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Duke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.10
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|12.56
|Elias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.10
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 11-11
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|81
|3.71
|Peacock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.13
|Deetz
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27
|13.50
|Perez
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.32
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.12
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0. WP_Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:47. A_31,229 (41,168).
