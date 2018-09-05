Listen Live Sports

Mariners players brawl in clubhouse before game vs Orioles

September 5, 2018 2:33 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — A brawl broke out in the Seattle Mariners’ clubhouse Tuesday several hours before a game at Safeco Field.

Shortstop Jean Segura and teammate Dee Gordon tangled, while catcher Mike Zunino and other players tried to break up the skirmish.

Moments after Gordon politely asked reporters to leave the locker room, the double doors burst open with players shoving and shouting.

“Things happen in a clubhouse,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Our guys are working through it and talking through it. It’s unfortunate, but it happens.”

Servais, who normally meets media members in his office before each game, spoke in the dugout before a 5-3 loss to Baltimore.

“It happens a lot more than you know. Almost every year you see it. Sometimes it brings teams together,” he said. “Things reach a boiling point and you have to get it off your chest.”

“With how our season has gone, the frustration mounts. Along the way, there are bumps in the road,” he said.

The Mariners have gone through a rough few months.

Seattle was 46-25 on June 16 and 11 1/2 games ahead of Oakland in the wild-card standings. The Mariners are 77-62 and 5 ½ games behind the A’s in the chase for the second AL wild-card spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

