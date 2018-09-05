Marlins 2, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Sntna 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Glloway lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sa.Alcn p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
|Miami
|010
|100
|00x—2
DP_Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 6. 2B_C.Santana (25), J.Bautista (15). SB_Quinn (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta L,7-11
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hunter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dominguez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Miami
|Alcantara W,2-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Conley H,14
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barraclough H,10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider S,4-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Sa.Alcantara pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Pivetta (Dietrich), by Alcantara (Quinn), by Alcantara (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:44. A_6,427 (36,742).
