Marlins 2, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|c-Bautista ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|1-Kingery pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|a-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Florimon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.338
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Sierra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Dietrich 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|Galloway lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Alcantara p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|100
|00x—2
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-struck out for Hunter in the 7th. c-doubled for Bour in the 8th. d-struck out for Dominguez in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 6. 2B_Santana (25), Bautista (15). RBIs_Cabrera (73), Dean 2 (9). SB_Quinn (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Santana, Cabrera, Hoskins, Quinn); Miami 3 (Rojas, Alcantara 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Miami 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Bour, Rojas, Brinson, Dietrich. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Herrera.
DP_Miami 3 (Rivera, Rojas, Dietrich), (Castro, Rojas, Dietrich), (Castro, Dietrich).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 7-11
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|69
|4.66
|Hunter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|3.60
|Dominguez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|2.92
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 2-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|97
|0.75
|Conley, H, 14
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.68
|Barraclough, H, 10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.09
|Steckenrider, S, 4-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.94
Alcantara pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0, Barraclough 1-1. HBP_Pivetta (Dietrich), Alcantara 2 (Quinn,Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:44. A_6,427 (36,742).
