Marlins 2, Phillies 1

September 5, 2018 10:24 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228
Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
c-Bautista ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Cabrera ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266
1-Kingery pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252
Alfaro c 3 0 3 0 0 0 .262
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .114
a-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Florimon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .338
Totals 31 1 6 1 3 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288
Dietrich 1b 2 2 0 0 1 1 .267
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Brinson cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .201
Dean lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .206
Galloway lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Alcantara p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 2 4 2 3 8
Philadelphia 000 000 010—1 6 0
Miami 010 100 00x—2 4 0

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-struck out for Hunter in the 7th. c-doubled for Bour in the 8th. d-struck out for Dominguez in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 6. 2B_Santana (25), Bautista (15). RBIs_Cabrera (73), Dean 2 (9). SB_Quinn (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Santana, Cabrera, Hoskins, Quinn); Miami 3 (Rojas, Alcantara 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Miami 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Bour, Rojas, Brinson, Dietrich. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Herrera.

DP_Miami 3 (Rivera, Rojas, Dietrich), (Castro, Rojas, Dietrich), (Castro, Dietrich).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 7-11 4 3 2 2 2 4 69 4.66
Hunter 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 3.60
Dominguez 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 2.92
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, W, 2-0 7 3 0 0 2 6 97 0.75
Conley, H, 14 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 4.68
Barraclough, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 4.09
Steckenrider, S, 4-9 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.94

Alcantara pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0, Barraclough 1-1. HBP_Pivetta (Dietrich), Alcantara 2 (Quinn,Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:44. A_6,427 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

