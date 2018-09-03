Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 3, Phillies 1

September 3, 2018 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Quinn cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .346
Santana 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225
Herrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .307
Williams rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Cabrera 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230
c-Hoskins ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189
a-Florimon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Bautista ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Totals 30 1 4 1 0 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf-lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .287
e-Galloway ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Dietrich 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .270
Riddle ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Rojas ss-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Brinson cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .196
Dean lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .196
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .049
b-Sierra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .170
Totals 29 3 6 3 1 8
Philadelphia 010 000 000—1 4 0
Miami 030 000 00x—3 6 0

a-struck out for Velasquez in the 6th. b-flied out for Urena in the 7th. c-flied out for Kingery in the 8th. d-grounded out for Arano in the 8th. e-struck out for Ortega in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 3. 2B_Dean (3). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_Cabrera (22), off Urena. RBIs_Cabrera (69), Ortega 2 (7), Brinson (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Anderson, Castro). RISP_; Miami 2 for 6.

Advertisement

FIDP_Sierra. GIDP_W.Ramos.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Santana); Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Dietrich).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 9-10 5 5 3 3 1 6 73 4.10
E.Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.17
Morgan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.83
Arano 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.60
Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.67
Hunter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.74
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena, W, 5-12 7 4 1 1 0 7 99 4.41
Conley, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.54
Steckenrider, S, 3-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.01

WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:24. A_7,771 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech