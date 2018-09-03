Marlins 3, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Quinn cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .346 Santana 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225 Herrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Williams rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Cabrera 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230 c-Hoskins ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 a-Florimon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Bautista ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Totals 30 1 4 1 0 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf-lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .287 e-Galloway ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Dietrich 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .270 Riddle ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Rojas ss-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Brinson cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .196 Dean lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .196 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .049 b-Sierra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Totals 29 3 6 3 1 8

Philadelphia 010 000 000—1 4 0 Miami 030 000 00x—3 6 0

a-struck out for Velasquez in the 6th. b-flied out for Urena in the 7th. c-flied out for Kingery in the 8th. d-grounded out for Arano in the 8th. e-struck out for Ortega in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 3. 2B_Dean (3). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_Cabrera (22), off Urena. RBIs_Cabrera (69), Ortega 2 (7), Brinson (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Anderson, Castro). RISP_; Miami 2 for 6.

FIDP_Sierra. GIDP_W.Ramos.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Santana); Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Dietrich).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 9-10 5 5 3 3 1 6 73 4.10 E.Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.17 Morgan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.83 Arano 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.60 Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.67 Hunter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.74 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, W, 5-12 7 4 1 1 0 7 99 4.41 Conley, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.54 Steckenrider, S, 3-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.01

WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:24. A_7,771 (36,742).

