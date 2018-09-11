Marlins 5, Mets 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Sierra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|1-Rivera pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-O’Brien ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Galloway lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.047
|Riddle ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|2
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|McNeil 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Conforto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Flores 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Nimmo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Jackson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.232
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|a-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Reinheimer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|5
|8
|Miami
|000
|200
|012—5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|002—3
|5
|0
a-lined out for deGrom in the 7th. b-struck out for Conley in the 9th. c-walked for Gsellman in the 9th.
1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 3, New York 7. 2B_Dietrich (24), Brinson (9), Conforto (18). 3B_Anderson (4). HR_Riddle (9), off Swarzak; Conforto (24), off Urena; Plawecki (6), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Anderson (59), Dietrich (45), Brinson 2 (36), Riddle (33), Conforto (64), Plawecki 2 (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Rojas, Galloway); New York 1 (Smith). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; New York 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Realmuto.
DP_New York 1 (Smith, Rosario).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, W, 6-12
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|99
|4.29
|Conley, H, 15
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.50
|Riddle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|4.18
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 8-9
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|9
|106
|1.71
|Swarzak
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.14
|Gsellman
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:39. A_20,849 (41,922).
