Marlins 5, Mets 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Anderson 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .272 Dietrich 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .268 1-Rivera pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Brinson cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .206 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-O’Brien ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Galloway lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .047 Riddle ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .231 Totals 33 5 7 5 2 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254 McNeil 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .331 Conforto lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .236 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Flores 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Nimmo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211 Jackson cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .264 Plawecki c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .232 deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .177 a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Reinheimer ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Totals 32 3 5 3 5 8

Miami 000 200 012—5 7 0 New York 000 001 002—3 5 0

a-lined out for deGrom in the 7th. b-struck out for Conley in the 9th. c-walked for Gsellman in the 9th.

1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 3, New York 7. 2B_Dietrich (24), Brinson (9), Conforto (18). 3B_Anderson (4). HR_Riddle (9), off Swarzak; Conforto (24), off Urena; Plawecki (6), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Anderson (59), Dietrich (45), Brinson 2 (36), Riddle (33), Conforto (64), Plawecki 2 (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Rojas, Galloway); New York 1 (Smith). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_New York 1 (Smith, Rosario).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, W, 6-12 6 1-3 4 1 1 3 5 99 4.29 Conley, H, 15 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.50 Riddle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Steckenrider 1 1 2 2 2 1 28 4.18 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 8-9 7 3 2 2 2 9 106 1.71 Swarzak 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 6.14 Gsellman 1 3 2 2 0 1 16 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:39. A_20,849 (41,922).

