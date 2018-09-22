Listen Live Sports

Marlins 5, Reds 1

September 22, 2018 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Cincinnati Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler lf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 0 0
Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 2 1 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 3 1 1 1
M.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 1 1 1
Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Dean lf 3 1 2 3
DSclfni p 2 0 0 0 Wttgren p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ss 0 0 0 0
Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Sierra rf 3 0 2 0
G.Grrro ph 1 1 1 1 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Glloway ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 5 7 5
Cincinnati 000 000 010—1
Miami 000 203 00x—5

E_DeSclafani 2 (3). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Miami 4. 2B_Realmuto (30). HR_G.Guerrero (1), Dean (4). CS_Suarez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani L,7-7 5 2-3 6 5 3 1 10
Garrett 0 1 0 0 0 0
Romano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Urena W,8-12 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 2
Garcia H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 2 1 1 1 0 0
Conley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider S,5-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Urena (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:22. A_12,559 (36,742).

