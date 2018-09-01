Marlins 6, Blue Jays 3

Toronto Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Grrl Jr ss 4 1 1 0 Riddle ss 3 2 2 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 1 2 0 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 2 Ralmuto c 3 2 2 1 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 1 Bri.And 3b 2 1 0 2 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Prado 1b 4 0 1 3 R.Mrtin 3b 3 0 0 0 Dean lf 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Glloway lf 0 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 1 0 Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Estrd p 1 0 0 0 Sierra rf 4 0 1 0 D.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Chen p 2 1 1 0 A.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Grrieri p 0 0 0 0 K.Mrles ph 1 0 0 0 Jose.Fr p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 30 6 9 6

Toronto 000 100 002—3 Miami 101 040 00x—6

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 2, Miami 5. 2B_D.Travis (10), Riddle (8), Prado (9). HR_Smoak (23), Realmuto (18). SF_Grichuk (3), Bri.Anderson (2). S_Chen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Estrada L,7-11 4 1-3 8 6 6 3 1 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Guerrieri 2 1 0 0 0 1 Fernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Miami Chen W,6-9 8 3 1 1 0 7 Guerrero 1 2 2 2 0 0

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:37. A_11,174 (36,742).

