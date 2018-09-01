Listen Live Sports

Marlins 6, Blue Jays 3

September 1, 2018 10:10 pm
 
Toronto Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grrl Jr ss 4 1 1 0 Riddle ss 3 2 2 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 1 2 0 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 2 Ralmuto c 3 2 2 1
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 1 Bri.And 3b 2 1 0 2
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Prado 1b 4 0 1 3
R.Mrtin 3b 3 0 0 0 Dean lf 4 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Glloway lf 0 0 0 0
T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 1 0 Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0
M.Estrd p 1 0 0 0 Sierra rf 4 0 1 0
D.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Chen p 2 1 1 0
A.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Grrieri p 0 0 0 0
K.Mrles ph 1 0 0 0
Jose.Fr p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 30 6 9 6
Toronto 000 100 002—3
Miami 101 040 00x—6

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 2, Miami 5. 2B_D.Travis (10), Riddle (8), Prado (9). HR_Smoak (23), Realmuto (18). SF_Grichuk (3), Bri.Anderson (2). S_Chen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada L,7-11 4 1-3 8 6 6 3 1
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrieri 2 1 0 0 0 1
Fernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Chen W,6-9 8 3 1 1 0 7
Guerrero 1 2 2 2 0 0

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:37. A_11,174 (36,742).

