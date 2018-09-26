Listen Live Sports

Marquez ties modern-day MLB mark with 8 Ks to start game

September 26, 2018 9:58 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez has tied a modern-day major league record with eight straight strikeouts to begin a game on his way to setting the franchise record for most Ks in a season.

Marquez matched a mark Wednesday against Philadelphia that was set by Houston lefty Jim Deshaies on Sept. 23, 1986, and equaled by New York Mets righty Jacob deGrom on Sept. 15, 2014.

The major league record is held by Mickey Welch, who had nine on Aug. 28, 1884, for New York’s team in the National League.

Phillies pitcher Nick Pivetta broke the string with a slow roller as he reached on Marquez’s throwing error.

Marquez had 10 strikeouts through four innings to give him 220. He surpassed Ubaldo Jimenez’s team record of 214 set in 2010.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

