Martavis Bryant relishes second chance with Oakland Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Martavis Bryant is back in the NFL after re-signing with the Oakland Raiders, focused on trying to get back up to speed in coach Jon Gruden’s offense with an eye on playing this Sunday in Denver.

One day after signing a one-year contract to return to Oakland, the 26-year-old Bryant was in a positive and playful mood while speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since being acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh, a move that precipitated his surprising release five weeks later.

Talk has circulated for three months that Bryant could be suspended by the NFL for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. Bryant missed all of 2016 while suspended for the same reason.

