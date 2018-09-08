Listen Live Sports

Marty’s TD on fourth down helps Butler beat Taylor 31-17

September 8, 2018 9:53 pm
 
UPLAND, Ind. (AP) — Will Marty accounted for two touchdowns to lead Butler to a 31-17 victory over NAIA Taylor on Saturday night.

Marty was 21-of-31 passing for 181 yards and had a nine-yard touchdown run. He scored three touchdowns against Youngstown State in the season opener.

Marty threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brad Huth to stretch Butler’s (2-0) lead to 17-3 at halftime. Taylor (0-2) pulled to 17-9 on Holden Hodge’s 29-yard touchdown run off a blocked punt. Later in the third quarter, Marty tried to bully up the middle on fourth-and-one, but bounced outside and ran to the corner of the end zone and the Bulldogs led 31-10.

Taylor’s last drive stalled at the Butler 7 when Spencer Crisp’s run was stuffed a yard short on fourth-and-two with 2:21 remaining.

Everett Pollard threw for 151 yards and ran for another 85 yards and a touchdown to lead Taylor.

