The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
McGovern, Prall lead Brown in 35-7 win over Georgetown

September 29, 2018 5:10 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Michael McGovern threw a touchdown and ran for another score and Brown picked up its first win of the season, beating Georgetown 35-7 on Saturday.

McGovern had 268 yards passing for the Bears (1-2). Jakob Prall ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for another.

McGovern capped his team’s 12-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 3-yard pass to Prall for a 7-0 lead, and Prall ran for two more scores in the first half to stretch Brown’s advantage to 21-0 at halftime.

Sebastian Dovi intercepted Gunther Johnson early in the second quarter and defensive end Ryan Putnam recovered a Johnson fumble following a sack by Michael Hoecht just before halftime.

Johnson had 73 yards passing for the Hoyas (1-4). Joshua Tomas ran for Georgetown’s only touchdown, early in the third quarter.

