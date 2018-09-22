Listen Live Sports

McKinzie wins $1M Pa Derby off 6-month break for Baffert

September 22, 2018 8:27 pm
 
BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — McKinzie returned from a six-month layoff to win the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby by 1 3/4 lengths for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Ridden by Mike Smith, McKinzie ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:52.05 on Saturday at Parx. The colt paid $6 to win as the 2-1 favorite.

It was the second straight Pennsylvania Derby victory for Baffert and Smith, who came from Southern California to win last year with West Coast.

McKinzie began this year as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby before a hind leg injury derailed him. Baffert’s other horse, Justify, went on to sweep the Derby, Preakness and Belmont under Smith and become racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.

Axelrod finished second and 81-1 shot Trigger Warning was another 7 1/2 lengths back in third.

