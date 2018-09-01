Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McNeese holds on for 17-14 win over Northern Colorado

September 1, 2018 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — James Tabary threw for 206 yards and the McNeese defense held off a late charge by Northern Colorado to open the season with a 17-14 victory on Saturday afternoon.

McNeese led 17-0 after three quarters but managed just 16 yards in the final stanza as Northern Colorado rallied. Jacob Knipp hit Patrick Stephens on a 27-yard scoring strike to make it 17-7 with 5:58 remaining. Two plays later Sherand Boyd Jr. intercepted Tabary, flipped the ball back as he was being tackled and Michael Walker ran the ball into the end zone to close the gap to 17-14.

The Bear defense held on the next possession but so did the McNeese defenders and Northern Colorado ran out of time and downs.

McNeese opened the game with a 66-yard drive that led to a 2-yard scoring plunge by Justin Pratt. Gunnar Raborn added a 27-yard field goal and Gabe Foster returned an interception 49 yards for a 17-0 lead.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Knipp led Northern Colorado, throwing for 261 yards and one score.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech