Memphis scores 3 late TDS, beats South Alabama 52-35

September 23, 2018 12:30 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Darrell Henderson ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns, including a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter, to help Memphis pull away from South Alabama in a 52-35 victory on Saturday night.

Brady White was 22-of-29 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns for Memphis (3-1). Patrick Taylor Jr. had two TD runs and Tony Pollard ran for another score.

Evan Orth completed 24 of 32 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Alabama (1-3). Orth’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Kawaan Baker pulled the Jaguars within 31-27 late in the third quarter.

Pollard scored on a 16-yard reverse to open the fourth and Henderson made it a 45-27 lead with his big run on the Tigers’ next series.

But a blocked punt gave South Alabama the ball at the Tigers’ 19, and Orth threw a touchdown pass to Jamarius Way four plays later to cut the deficit to 45-35.

The Tigers recovered the ensuing onside kick try and Taylor capped an eight-play, five-minute drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

