Mets 1, Marlins 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Riddle ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Castro 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .173 b-Bostick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Dietrich 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Galloway lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Wallach c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .178 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sierra rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .190 Totals 31 0 5 0 0 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 McNeil 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .329 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Bruce 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Frazier 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .213 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Jackson cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Nido c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .167 Syndergaard p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .128 Totals 27 1 4 1 2 11

Miami 000 000 000—0 5 0 New York 000 100 00x—1 4 0

a-grounded out for Alcantara in the 8th. b-grounded out for Rivera in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 4, New York 4. 2B_Sierra (3), Frazier (18). RBIs_Frazier (59).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Riddle); New York 2 (Jackson, Rosario). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Castro.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, McNeil, Bruce).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 2-3 7 4 1 1 2 10 98 3.44 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 12.27 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, W, 13-4 9 5 0 0 0 6 101 3.03

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ben May; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:10. A_28,346 (41,922).

