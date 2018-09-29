Mets 1, Marlins 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Anderson 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Castro 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .279 O’Brien 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .290 2-Sierra pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .198 Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Bostick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dietrich 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Galloway rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .213 Holaday c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065 Ortega lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 e-Rivera ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Totals 40 0 5 0 3 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes ss-3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .189 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .326 Wright 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Conforto lf-rf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .244 Bruce 1b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .224 Nimmo rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .263 1-Reinheimer pr-lf 1 0 1 0 2 0 .167 Jackson cf 5 0 2 1 1 2 .247 Plawecki c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Matz p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .109 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Frazier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Do.Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Mesoraco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 43 1 11 1 7 14

Miami 000 000 000 000 0—0 5 0 New York 000 000 000 000 1—1 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Bashlor in the 7th. b-popped out for Steckenrider in the 10th. c-singled for Blevins in the 10th. d-struck out for Rhame in the 12th. e-struck out for Ortega in the 13th.

1-ran for Nimmo in the 7th. 2-ran for O’Brien in the 12th.

LOB_Miami 6, New York 14. 2B_Castro (32), Reyes (12), Jackson (17). RBIs_Jackson (32). SB_Rosario 2 (24), Reinheimer (1). CS_Castro (4), Sierra (2), Rosario (11). S_Galloway, Reyes, McNeil.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Brinson, Dean, Rivera); New York 4 (Reyes, Conforto 2, Bruce). RISP_Miami 0 for 6; New York 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Holaday, Conforto, McNeil. GIDP_Holaday, Conforto, Plawecki.

DP_Miami 2 (Richards, Rojas, O’Brien), (Rojas, O’Brien); New York 1 (Reyes, McNeil, Bruce).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 6 2-3 6 0 0 2 8 104 4.42 Conley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.09 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.90 Barraclough 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.20 Rucinski 1 0 0 0 2 1 16 4.33 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.43 Garcia, L, 3-3 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 9 4.91 Guerra 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5.55 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 6 3 0 0 1 8 97 3.97 Bashlor 1 0 0 0 1 1 28 4.22 Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.54 Swarzak 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 6.15 Blevins 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 4.85 Rhame 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 5.85 Zamora, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0, Guerra 2-1. HBP_Zamora (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_4:14. A_43,928 (41,922).

