Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 2, Giants 1, 11 innings,

September 1, 2018 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 5 0 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 5 0 0 0
Flores 2b 5 1 1 0 Slater rf 5 0 2 0
Bruce 1b 4 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 1
T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 1 Hundley c 4 0 0 0
Cnforto lf 5 0 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0
A.Jcksn cf 4 0 1 0 Pence lf 3 0 0 0
Nimmo rf 3 1 0 0 Hanson ss 4 0 0 0
Nido c 4 0 2 1 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0
Matz p 3 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 C.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Strckln p 0 0 0 0
Blanco ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 2 7 2 Totals 35 1 3 1
New York 000 010 000 01—2
San Francisco 000 100 000 00—1

E_A.Rosario (12). DP_New York 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 4. 2B_Flores (25), Nido (2). 3B_A.Rosario (7). HR_Longoria (15). SB_T.Frazier (9), Pence (4). SF_T.Frazier (7). S_D.Holland (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz 7 3 1 1 1 11
Lugo 2 0 0 0 0 2
Blevins W,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Gsellman S,9-15 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Holland 6 4 1 1 3 3
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strickland L,3-4 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:56. A_38,875 (41,915).

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech