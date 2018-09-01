Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 2, Giants 1

September 1, 2018 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Flores 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Bruce 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .218
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .227
Conforto lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Jackson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Nimmo rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .267
Nido c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .170
Matz p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .075
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
b-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .317
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 37 2 7 2 3 10
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Slater rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .282
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Hundley c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .261
Pence lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217
Hanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Holland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .064
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Totals 35 1 3 1 2 16
New York 000 010 000 01—2 7 1
San Francisco 000 100 000 00—1 3 0

a-struck out for Melancon in the 8th. b-struck out for Lugo in the 10th. c-grounded out for Strickland in the 11th.

E_Rosario (12). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 4. 2B_Flores (25), Nido (2). 3B_Rosario (7). HR_Longoria (15), off Matz. RBIs_Frazier (53), Nido (4), Longoria (46). SB_Frazier (9), Pence (4). SF_Frazier. S_Holland.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, Flores); San Francisco 2 (Slater, Panik). RISP_New York 1 for 5; San Francisco 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Matz, Bruce. GIDP_Nimmo, Longoria.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_New York 1 (Flores, Rosario, Bruce); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Hanson, Belt).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 7 3 1 1 1 11 93 4.20
Lugo 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.80
Blevins, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.75
Gsellman, S, 9-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.77
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland 6 4 1 1 3 3 106 3.56
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.74
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.73
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.76
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.08
Strickland, L, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.03

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:56. A_38,875 (41,915).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech