Mets 3, Braves 0

September 26, 2018 9:53 pm
 
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 0
Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0
F.Frman 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 3 2 2 1
Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Do.Smth 1b 4 1 2 2
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Msoraco c 4 0 0 0
Clbrson ss 3 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0
Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Nimmo rf 1 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0
K.Wrght p 0 0 0 0
P.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 3 6 3
Atlanta 000 000 000—0
New York 000 001 02x—3

DP_New York 1. LOB_Atlanta 1, New York 7. 2B_McNeil (11), Conforto (25). HR_Conforto (28), Do.Smith (5). SB_Acuna (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Newcomb 5 1 0 0 4 8
Jackson L,1-2 1 2 1 1 0 2
Venters 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wright 1 2 2 2 0 2
New York
deGrom W,10-9 8 2 0 0 0 10
Lugo S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_deGrom.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:22. A_23,205 (41,922).

