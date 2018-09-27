Mets 4, Braves 1

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Acuna cf 4 0 2 1 Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 Cnforto lf 2 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 Bruce rf 4 1 2 0 Clbrson ss 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 1 0 0 Duvall lf 3 1 1 0 Do.Smth 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Flhrt 1b 2 0 1 0 Plwecki c 3 1 1 1 F.Frman ph 1 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 2 0 0 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Msoraco ph 1 1 1 3 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz ph 0 0 0 0 Dr.Smth p 0 0 0 0 Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Fried p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 4 5 4

Atlanta 000 000 010—1 New York 001 000 30x—4

LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B_Nimmo (28). HR_Plawecki (7), Mesoraco (11). SB_Conforto (3). S_Teheran (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran L,9-9 6 2 1 1 2 5 Biddle 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Brach 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Fried 1 1 0 0 1 3 New York Vargas W,7-9 7 3 0 0 0 6 Swarzak 0 1 1 1 1 0 Zamora H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Smith H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Gsellman S,13-20 1 1 0 0 0 1

Swarzak pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Gsellman (Duvall).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:41. A_24,824 (41,922).

