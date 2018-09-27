Mets 4, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cnforto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Clbrson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Do.Smth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vrgas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Msoraco ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dr.Smth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010—1
|New York
|001
|000
|30x—4
LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B_Nimmo (28). HR_Plawecki (7), Mesoraco (11). SB_Conforto (3). S_Teheran (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran L,9-9
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Biddle
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Brach
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Fried
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|New York
|Vargas W,7-9
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Swarzak
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Zamora H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith H,4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsellman S,13-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Swarzak pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Gsellman (Duvall).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:41. A_24,824 (41,922).
