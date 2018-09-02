Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 4, Giants 1

September 2, 2018 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 0 Blanco cf 4 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 4 0 2 2 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0
Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 1 2 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Cnforto lf 4 1 1 2 Slater rf 2 0 0 0
Nimmo rf 2 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0
A.Jcksn cf 4 0 0 0 C.Shaw lf 3 0 0 0
Nido c 4 1 1 0 Hanson ss 3 1 1 0
Syndrgr p 2 0 0 0 Strtton p 0 0 0 1
Pence ph 1 0 0 0
Black p 0 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
d’Arnud ph 1 0 0 0
Blach p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 28 1 2 1
New York 020 000 020—4
San Francisco 001 000 000—1

E_Bruce (3). DP_New York 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 4, San Francisco 2. 2B_T.Frazier 2 (15). 3B_Hanson (5). HR_Conforto (20). SB_A.Rosario (17), McNeil (4), Belt (3). SF_Stratton (1). S_Syndergaard (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Syndergaard W,10-3 9 2 1 1 1 11
San Francisco
Stratton L,9-8 6 3 2 2 0 2
Black 1 1 0 0 1 0
Dyson 1 3 2 2 0 1
Blach 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:23. A_39,692 (41,915).

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech