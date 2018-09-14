Mets 8, Red Sox 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.337
|Conforto lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Reinheimer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bruce 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.224
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Nimmo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Jackson cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|5
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|a-Pearce ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|b-Travis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|c-Phillips ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Lin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Swihart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|8
|New York
|103
|100
|030—8
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-popped out for Benintendi in the 8th. b-struck out for Moreland in the 8th. c-struck out for Martinez in the 9th.
LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Conforto (20), Bruce (16). HR_Bruce (8), off Scott; McNeil (3), off Johnson; Jackson (3), off Thornburg; Rosario (9), off Thornburg. RBIs_Rosario (47), McNeil (17), Bruce 4 (31), Jackson 2 (30). SB_Nimmo (9), Kinsler 2 (15), Bradley Jr. (15).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Nimmo); Boston 3 (Benintendi 2, Travis). RISP_New York 3 for 5; Boston 0 for 4.
GIDP_Jackson.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Kinsler, Moreland).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 12-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|104
|3.26
|Blevins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.46
|Bashlor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.61
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cuevas, L, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|38
|4.82
|Scott
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|25
|13.50
|Johnson
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|69
|4.24
|Thornburg
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|5.62
|Pomeranz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|6.06
Cuevas pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Johnson 3-0. HBP_Scott 2 (Conforto,Nimmo). WP_Blevins.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:59. A_37,117 (37,731).
