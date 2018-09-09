Listen Live Sports

Mets scratch deGrom on rainy afternoon vs Phillies

September 9, 2018 1:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was scratched from his start against Philadelphia on a rainy Sunday.

New York manager Mickey Callaway said earlier he would not start deGrom if there was a chance of a rain delay in the game.

Corey Oswalt started in place of deGrom, pitching in a steady drizzle.

DeGrom has made 25 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer, tying the major league record set by King Cole of the 1910 Chicago Cubs. DeGrom is 8-8 with a major league-leading 1.68 ERA. He is 3-6 in his last 13 starts despite a 1.85 ERA in that stretch.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

