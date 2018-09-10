Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota RB Rodney Smith out for season with knee injury

September 10, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota running back Rodney Smith will miss the remainder of the season because of an injury to his left knee.

Smith was hurt on the third play of the game on Saturday night against Fresno State, at the end of an 11-yard gain on a screen pass. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said on Monday the team will request a medical redshirt and a sixth year of eligibility for 2019 for Smith, who is seventh in program history with 2,959 career rushing yards.

Shannon Brooks, who has largely shared the ball-carrying load with Smith since they were freshmen in 2015, has already received a medical redshirt for a knee injury suffered during offseason training.

Minnesota (2-0) hosts Miami of Ohio this weekend.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech