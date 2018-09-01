Listen Live Sports

Mitchell, Dedmon lift William & Mary to 14-7 win

September 1, 2018 9:48 pm
 
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Shon Mitchell and DeVonte Dedmon hooked up on a screen pass that went 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter and William & Mary defeated Bucknell 14-7 Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

The Tribe has never lost to Bucknell in seven meetings.

Bucknell had given up a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, but in the fourth quarter senior Joe Schiano — playing in his first collegiate game — stripped the ball from Mitchell’s hand on a blitz and fell on it. Marquis Carter swept into the end zone from the 12 four plays later as the Bison tied 7-7 with 12:53 remaining.

William & Mary needed but a minute to respond. Mitchell hit Dedmon on a screen to the left side, and the senior wideout zig-zagged to the far sideline, picked up a convoy of blockers and scored untouched. Dedmon caught three passes for 125 yards.

William & Mary took the game-opening drive 68 yards in 15 plays.

