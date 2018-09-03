Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Chance Sisco and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Ryan Cordell from Charlotte (IL). Reinstated C Welington Castillo from the 10-day DL. Acquired LHP Tyler Watson from Atlanta and assigned him to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, and sent him to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Neil Ramirez from the 10-day DL. Sent RHP Cody Anderson to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Ian Kennedy to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Shane Robinson and LHP Ryan Bollinger outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Trenton (EL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Jose Mujica from Durham (IL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Selected the contracts of SS Andrew Velazquez and C Nick Ciuffo from Durham. Reinstated OF Mallex Smith from the 10-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Michael Reed on the 60-day DL. Designated OF Dustin Peterson for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Ryan Flaherty from Gwinnett (IL). Sent RHPs Jose Ramirez and Arodys Vizcaino to Gwinnett for rehab assignments.

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHP Cory Mazzoni outright to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Tyler Chatwood and LHP Brian Duensing from the 10-day DL. Sent LHP Drew Smyly to Iowa for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded OF Preston Tucker to Atlanta for cash.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of C Rocky Gale from Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez and LHP Jarlin Garcia to New Orleans (PCL) for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Zach Davies from Wisconsin (MWL) and RHP Corey Knebel from Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Drew Gagnon, SS Jack Reinheimer and 1B Dominic Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Anthony Swarzak to Brooklyn (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Steven Okert, SS Kelby Tomlinson and RHPs Pierce Johnson and Casey Kelly from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed two-year player development contract extensions with Potomac (Carolina) and Hagerstown (SAL) through the 2020 season.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Exercised 2019 options on RHPs Edilson Alvarez, Steve Borkowski, Daniel Carela, Austin Chrismon, Andrew Cooper, Jake Hale, James Jones and Miles Sheehan; LHPs Scott Maine and Evan Rutckyj; Cs Cyle Figueroa and Tyler Nordgren; INFs Daniel Bick, Jordan Caillouet and Vincent Guglietti; and OFs Sebastien Boucher, Steve Brown, Michael Hungate, Coco Johnson and Brian Portelli.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB B.J. Bello, S Demetrious Cox and CB Chris Jones to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CBs Robertson Daniel and Cyrus Jones and DE Christian LaCouture to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Josh Woods, QB Tyler Bray, WR Tanner Gentry, DL Abdullah Anderson, DBs Michael Joseph and Jonathon Mincy, RBs Taquan Mizzell and Ryan Nall and OL Dejon Allen and James Stone to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Davontae Harris on injured reserve. Re-signed DE Michael Johnson. Signed QB Christian Hackenburg to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Trevor Bates. Signed DB Quandre Diggs to a contract extension through the 2021 season and LB Marquis Flowers. Signed DT John Atkins, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc and DE Eric Lee to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Jake Kumerow on injured reserve. Signed LB Korey Toomer. Signed CB Tony Brown and S Marwin Evans to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed CB Jermaine Kelly Jr. on injured reserve. Signed QB Joe Webb III. Signed S Mike Tyson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DL Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve. Signed TE Ryan Hewitt. Signed OL Jamil Douglas, DE Carroll Phillips, LB Ahmad Thomas and DT Jihad Ward to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C Travis Swanson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Cole Hikutini to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Brandon LaFell. Signed DBs Rico Gafford and Terrell Sinkfield and OL Denver Kirkland.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Marcell Harris and RB Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve. Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. and OL Matt Tobin to one-year contracts and OL Zack Golditch to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DT Mitch Unrein on injured reserve. Signed LS Garrison Sanborn. Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale, OL Cole Boozer, CB Javien Elliott, DEs Demone Harris and Patrick O’Connor, TE Tanner Hudson, S Godwin Igwebuike, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, LBs Eric Nzeocha and Azeem Victor and WR Bobo Wilson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Austin Proehl, OL Coleman Shelton, DL Deon Simon and QB Logan Woodside to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DE Anthony Lanier. Signed DT Caleb Brantley. Signed DT Caushaud Lyons and QB Nick Shimonek to the practice squad.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Added D Zoey Goralski, Ms Jo Boyles and Chandra Eigenberger and G Ryann Torrero as national team replacements.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.