Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 1B Jose Abreu from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Artie Lewicki to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Buddy Boshers outright to Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt from Houston’s practice squad.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Zach Buck ticket operations manager.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Announced the resignation of coach Sigi Schmid. Named Dominic Kinnear interim coach.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Adam Riddle track and field throwers coach.

