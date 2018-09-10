Monday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 1B Jose Abreu from the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Artie Lewicki to the 60-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF-1B Ryan Rua from the 10-day DL. Assigned RHP Chris Rowley outright to Round Rock (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Buddy Boshers outright to Indianapolis (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed F Rodney Hood.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Luol Deng to a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed OT Aviante Collins on injured reserve. Signed G Bryan Witzmann.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Chad Hansen and WR Riley McCarron. Placed RB Jeremy Hill on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt from Houston’s practice squad.
WASHINGTON VALOR — Promoted interim coach Benji McDowell to head coach.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Zach Buck ticket operations manager.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Named Brian McCormack director of broadcasting.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Announced the resignation of coach Sigi Schmid. Named Dominic Kinnear interim coach.
CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Adam Riddle track and field throwers coach.
FISK — Named Kenny Anderson men’s basketball coach.
NYIT — Named Evan Conti men’s assistant basketball coach.
