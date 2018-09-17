Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to a player development contract with Las Vegas (PCL) through the 2020 season.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Named Brent Barry vice president of basketball operations, Wayne Diesel director of player care, Adam Glessner director of basketball intelligence, Cory Johnson equipment and travel manager and Massimo Simonetta sports therapist. Promoted Willis Hall video coordinator, Cam Hodges player development assistant, AJ Meyer coaching analytics coordinator and Paul West to assistant trainer and recovery coordinator.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Aldrick Robinson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jacob Firlotte and Boobie Hobbs, WRs Charles Nelson and Kenny Lawler and LB Kache Palacio to the practice roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Jonathan Lewis to Louisville City FC (USL) for the remainder of the season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Brenden Aaronson.

COLLEGE

YALE — Named Emma Golen assistant women’s basketball coach.

